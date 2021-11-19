Downtown Waco has a New Shopping Addition

WACO, Texas – If you are looking for a handmade Christmas gift or just something nice for yourself this could be the store for you.

Tecova’s Boots has now opened a store in Downtown Waco. Tecova’s is a brand based out of Austin with only seventeen stores nation wide.

Their boots are handcrafted with different types of leathers and fabrics for whatever your style is. They also create clothing, bags, wallets, belts, and more.

Here’s what they had to say when asked why Waco?

“It goes kind of centrally located here in Texas. You know, we got scores in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Houston. This is kind of the middle ground. It’s an area we really wanted again to get into a lot of our other sports and shopping malls here. We’ve got a nice downtown location, so it’s a little bit different. We’re kind of wondering, you know what the traffic would look like? First day has been awesome.”

If you are in the downtown area this weekend, check out Tecovas and maybe even find some holidays gifts.