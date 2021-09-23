Dozens of citations issued during Killeen PD railroad detail

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police Traffic Unit has partnered with the BNSF Police Department to enforce and educate the public about safety around the railroad tracks.

Both agencies conducted a train detail Wednesday at SH-195 and the railroad tracks to bring awareness to the community about railroad crossing safety and to enforce the Texas Transportation Code laws near this intersection. Vehicles frequently stop on the tracks, or too close to them, when the red light at SH-195 and Veterans Memorial Blvd. is activated. When the crossing signal lights up, vehicles are required by law to stop immediately at the designated point.

The following violations occurred at this location between 9:30 a.m. and noon:

40 citations were issued for stopping, standing, or parking prohibited in certain places

One citation was issued for illegal tint

A total of 41 citations were issued.

Source: Killeen Police Department