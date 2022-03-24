KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police conducted a railroad detail on Tuesday – at the tracks located on State Highway 195.

Officers with the Traffic Unit – and with the assistance of Days B squad – conducted the detail due to recent concerns from the public. Their focus was to bring awareness to the community about railroad crossing and safety.

Between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., the following violations occurred in the officer’s presence at this location:

35 citations for Stopped on the Tracks

1 citation for no Driver’s License

Traffic officers also monitored the railroad track area near Killeen High School, and did not observe any violations for trespassing on railroad property.