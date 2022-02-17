KILLEEN, Texas – Officers with the Killeen Police Department’s Traffic Unit and Day Shift B Squad conducted a community-driven detail targeting speeding.

This comes after several complaints were received about speeders on Interstate 14. Ten officers in total were monitoring eastbound traffic, near the Trimmier exit, between 9:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Officers conducted a total of 73 traffic stops with the following results:

70 Speeding citations

1 Hazardous citations

1 Warning

5 other citations

The top two highest speeds observed by violators were 100 mph and 103 mph in a posted 60 mph zone. The average speed for the 73 stops conducted was 81.3 mph.

Source: Killeen Police Department