DPS car rammed during pursuit of suspected car thief

A 48-year-old man who was originally fleeing Arlington police after he ran into a woman in a parking lot was eventually stopped by DPS troopers south of Waco Sunday night, but not before he rammed a trooper’s car.

Aaron Maurice Spencer remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said a pursuing trooper used what is called a ” PIT” maneuver, which causes a fleeing driver to lose control of his car just south of Loop 340 on the southbound side of I 35.

The suspect driver then rammed the patrol car, pushing it into the concrete barrier.

For that, Spencer is being charged with aggravated assault against a public servant in addition to multiple other charges.

Arlington police say it started about 10:20 p.m. Sunday when an officer patrolling in the 300 block of North Collins saw a woman get hit by a white Chevy Malibu in the parking lot of a convenience store.

The officer attempted to get the vehicle to stop but the driver sped off.

Other officers began following the vehicle and the pursuit began.

Officers followed the vehicle onto I-30, then southbound on I-35E.

Officers pursued the vehicle for about fifty minutes before breaking off the chase near Waxahachie.

At that point, DPS picked up the pursuit.

Another officer in the area was able to assist the woman who was hit.

According to the woman and several witnesses, she had gone into the convenience store to make a purchase and left her car running, taking her key fob with her.

She told officers that she thought she had locked it.

As she was walking out, she saw a man sitting in her driver’s seat and ran to her vehicle to get the driver to stop.

That was when he struck her with the car and drove off.

The woman was treated and released on the scene by EMS personnel.

Following the eventual stop of the vehicle on the south side of Waco, Spencer was taken to the McLennan County jail on the charge of aggravated assault of a public servant, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless fleeing from a police officer and driving while intoxicated, all initially filed by DPS.

Arlington police were preparing charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest.