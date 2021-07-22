DPS: Head-on crash kills one driver

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that killed one person in Coryell County on Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

DPS says a 2014 Dodge Ram pick-up was going west on FM 1783 when it crossed the center line as it went around the curve just a few miles west of FM 116. That’s when it smashed head-on with a 1997 Honda Civic, being driven by 45-year-old Shawn Eric Lyndsey of McGregor.

Justice of the Peace Jim Caldwell pronounced Lyndsey dead on the scene.

Coryell County EMS took the 16-year-old girl driver of the pick-up to Coryell Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

DPS is not saying what caused the pick-up to cross into oncoming traffic, but is reminding drivers to limit distractions while driving.