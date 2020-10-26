DPS Investigating Fatal accident after chase in Killeen

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Killeen,Tx – DPS is investigating after a pursuit lead to a crash that left one person dead.

On Oct. 25th, at approximately 2:05 P.M, a DPS officer was parked in a shopping center parking lot at the intersection of Rancier Ave. and 38th St. in Killeen. A black 2012 Kia 4-door sedan sped across the parking nearly striking the Trooper’s patrol car.

 The Trooper began to follow the vehicle with emergency lights and siren activated in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop. The Kia appeared to try and turn south onto Brim Lamkey St. The Kia lost control and crashed through multiple fences and backyards and came to a rest in a field. The victim was not wearing a safety belt and sustained incapacitating injuries .

The victim was transported to Seton Medical ER in Harker Heights where he was pronounced deceased.  The victim was identified as a juvenile male, and it was confirmed that the vehicle was stolen earlier that date in Killeen. The fatal crash investigation is still open and active. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cosmos

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected