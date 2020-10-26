DPS Investigating Fatal accident after chase in Killeen

Killeen,Tx – DPS is investigating after a pursuit lead to a crash that left one person dead.

On Oct. 25th, at approximately 2:05 P.M, a DPS officer was parked in a shopping center parking lot at the intersection of Rancier Ave. and 38th St. in Killeen. A black 2012 Kia 4-door sedan sped across the parking nearly striking the Trooper’s patrol car.

The Trooper began to follow the vehicle with emergency lights and siren activated in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop. The Kia appeared to try and turn south onto Brim Lamkey St. The Kia lost control and crashed through multiple fences and backyards and came to a rest in a field. The victim was not wearing a safety belt and sustained incapacitating injuries .

The victim was transported to Seton Medical ER in Harker Heights where he was pronounced deceased. The victim was identified as a juvenile male, and it was confirmed that the vehicle was stolen earlier that date in Killeen. The fatal crash investigation is still open and active.