DPS locate missing 2-year-old girl San Antonio girl in Lacy Lakeview

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Texas Department of Public Safety says troopers found a missing 2-year-old girl from San Antonio Friday morning before 9 a.m.

They issued an Amber Alert for Aurora Lee Lopez after she disappeared 12:50 a.m. from her home.

According to the DPS, troopers saw a black Honda Accord going south on Interstate 35 near mile marker 344 in Elm Mott around 8 a.m. and determined it was the vehicle from the San Antonio Amber Alert.

They pulled the car over at a 7/11 in Lacy Lakeview and recovered the girl safely.

Sherry McGill

The troopers also took the driver, 49-year-old Sherry McGill, into custody without incident.

Lacy Lakeview police helped DPS secure the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44