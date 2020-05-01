DPS locate missing 2-year-old girl San Antonio girl in Lacy Lakeview

The Texas Department of Public Safety says troopers found a missing 2-year-old girl from San Antonio Friday morning before 9 a.m.

They issued an Amber Alert for Aurora Lee Lopez after she disappeared 12:50 a.m. from her home.

According to the DPS, troopers saw a black Honda Accord going south on Interstate 35 near mile marker 344 in Elm Mott around 8 a.m. and determined it was the vehicle from the San Antonio Amber Alert.

They pulled the car over at a 7/11 in Lacy Lakeview and recovered the girl safely.

The troopers also took the driver, 49-year-old Sherry McGill, into custody without incident.

Lacy Lakeview police helped DPS secure the scene.