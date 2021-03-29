DPS: No signs of viable brain activity from Trooper Chad Walker

The Department of Public Safety says that Trooper Chad Walker is not showing any signs of viable brain activity.

In a tweet sent out at 1:30 p.m. Monday, DPS says Trooper Walker is being kept on life support so he can give the gift of life as an organ donor.

After extensive life-saving efforts conducted by the @bswhealth medical professionals, it has been determined that Trooper Chad Walker no longer displays signs of viable brain activity and he remains on life-support until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor. (1/2) — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) March 29, 2021

Trooper Walker was shot Friday while responding to a disabled vehicle call about five miles outside Mexia.

The Texas Fallen Officer Foundation is accepting donations for the Walker family.

DeArthur Pinson, Jr. has been identified as the suspect who allegedly shot at Walker. DPS says Pinson, 36, was found dead at a residence on Highway 84, which is west of Mexia, Saturday evening with what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Friends of Walker’s family have created a GoFundMe page to collect monetary donations during this time. Funds will assist with medical and travel needs, and all proceeds will go directly to assisting the family during the road to recovery. The page surpassed its $10,000 goal on Sunday.