MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- The Department of Public Safety is actively searching for the suspect in a Saturday night hit and run.

Dispatch says two pedestrians, both women, were hit around 9:05 p.m. on May 23rd at Buster Chatham Road and Angle Lane.

Both pedestrians were sent to the hospital.

DPS Troopers have no vehicle description, and is asking anyone with information to come forward.