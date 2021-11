The Department of Public Safety reports they are still looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a man as he walked alongside the highway north of Hillsboro.

It happened on the northbound side of I-35 near the 370 mile post about 8:00 p.m. Friday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS reports the have not been able to contact next of kin to make notification of the death.

The investigation is listed as open and ongoing.