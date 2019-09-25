DPS seeks hit and run driver who hit pedestrian in rest area

The Department of Public Safety is asking for public’s help in tracking down a driver and vehicle that left a pedestrian seriously injured in a Navarro County rest stop.

Troopers say that they were called to the northbound I-45 rest stop at 10:05 p.m. Monday where the crash occurred.

A DPS statement says the preliminary investigation indicates a 2012 Dodge pickup was parked across the parking spaces at the south end of the parking area.

The driver of a Chevy Equinox was going north in the rest area and hit the left side of the Dodge.

The Equinox also struck a man who was standing outside the pickup.

The pedestrian, identified as 49-year-old Mark Lancaster of Streetman, Texas was airlifted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas with serious injuries.

The driver of the Equinox did not stop, but fled the scene.

Troopers believe the Equinox is white in color and a 2010-2014 model.

It will probably have damage to the right front and side of the vehicle.

Anyone, including automotive body shop owners or employees that has information on the crash or the vehicle are asked to contact the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office at 903-654-3001.