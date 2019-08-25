DPS Trooper dies 5 months after getting shot

South Texas Region DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez passed away Saturday.

Sanchez was shot twice in April while responding to a routine traffic accident call in the Edinburg-McAllen area.

Senator Juan Hinojosa took to Facebook to say this is a reminder that our law enforcement men and women risk their lives on a daily basis, adding “there is no routine traffic stop or response call.”

In a statement DPS Director Steven McCraw says “Our DPS family is deeply saddened by his passing, and we’re asking for continued prayers and support for Trooper Sanchez’s wife and three children as well as his countless friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Trooper Sanchez was 49 years old.