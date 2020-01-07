DPS Trooper Gives Safety Tips after Multiple Crashes on Highway 6

WACO, Texas -In the past year, there have been multiple crashes on Highway 6.

On Saturday, a DPS patrol car was parked on the shoulder of the road, then a driver slammed into the patrol car. The vehicle flipped over and at least three people were rushed to the hospital.

DPS Sergeant Ryan Howard says drivers should slow down and move over for law enforcement.

“In order to slow down and move over, you’re supposed to vacate the lane that you’re in, closest to the actual first responder or Texas transportation vehicle on the side of the road,” says Howard.

Another reason is due to distracted driving.

“Distracted driving is more than just cell phone uses. Distracted driving could range from actually drinking your coffee or soft driving while operating a motor vehicle,” says Howard.

The National Highway and Safety Administration says at least nine people die daily because of a distracted driver.

Experts say drivers should postpone tasks which keep their eyes off the road and to be mindful of blind spots.