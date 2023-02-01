NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

Texas DPS says that around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Trooper Curtis Putz was hit by a vehicle while investigating a crash on Interstate 45 – near Mile Marker #220 in Navarro County. Trooper Putz was seriously injured and transported to a Dallas area hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Texas DPS is asking to keep Trooper Putz and his family in your thoughts and prayers.