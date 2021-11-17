DPS Trooper pulls driver from car that was wrecked while being pursued

A DPS trooper helped the driver of a car that crashed while trying elude him during a traffic stop after the car was dragged by an 18-wheeler it was trying to pass, then later arrested him.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Kenneth Wayne McVade of Manor, Texas was transported to Seton Medical Center with what were described as non-incapacitating injuries following the incident.

DPS spokesman Bryan Washko said the incident occurred about 10:18 a.m. Tuesday on the westbound side of I-14 near Nola Ruth Boulevard in Bell County,

Sgt Washko said the trooper who ha been on routine patrol attempted to stop a 2018 Toyota passenger car for a traffic violation when the driver failed to stop, accelerated and attempted to get away from the trooper.

Sgt Washko said the driver attempted to pass the 18-wheeler on the right just as the truck was changing lanes to get out of the way the approaching trooper and struck the rear axle of the truck.

The Toyota ended up being pinned between the truck and the construction barrier wall and was dragged for several yards before flipping onto its side when it reached the end of the barrier.

At that point, the trooper got the driver out of the car.

Sgt Washko said McVade was later released from the emergency room and was charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana over four ounces.

The investigation remained open Wednesday,

McVade remained in the Bell County Jail with bond not set as of Wednesday morning.