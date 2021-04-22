DPS trooper uses vehicle in maneuver to stop fleeing driver, man arrested

A man who attempted to flee officers in his vehicle remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday morning after a DPS trooper used a maneuver know as a ” pit ” to stop his vehicle as he fled from officers.

Jean Frederic was charged with felony evading arrest with a vehicle following the Tuesday night incident.

An arrest affidavit noted that a McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a blue PT Cruiser traveling at a high rate of speed and without lights about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday on New Dallas Highway in the Lacy Lakeview area.

The deputy pursued the vehicle with his overhead lights on and caught up with it near East Crest Drive.

The arrest affidavit noted the driver did not stop even after the deputy activated his siren.

The pursuit continued north on New Dallas when the vehicle finally pulled into the Road Ranger service station.

The deputy and other officers who were assisting gave verbal commands to the driver to place his hands outside the vehicle, but the driver stopped only momentarily and again drove off, attempting to leave the service station parking lot.

The assisting DPS trooper then performed the “pit” maneuver that consists of making contact with the rear side of the vehicle to push it out of control and force it to stop.

At that point the driver, since identified as Jean Frederic, was taken into custody on the felony evading charge and transported to the McLennan County Jail.