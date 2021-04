GROESBECK, Texas - Thousands packed into the Groesbeck High School stadium to honor the life of Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker - a GHS Class of 2000 graduate.

Most knew him as the the state trooper - but behind the badge, "To his wife, he was loving husband. To his kids, he was a dedicated father. To his parents, he was a devoted son. To those who worked with him, he was a long-time brother," said Pastor Jimmy Cotton.