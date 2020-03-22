DPS troopers early morning water rescue

ELM MOTT, Texas- Texas Department of Public Safety reports an early morning water rescue.

On Sunday, March 22, at approximately 7:22 a.m., DPS Troopers received reports of a vehicle stuck in high water on Lincoln City Road near Oak Knoll Lane, in Elm Mott.

Troopers immediately responded and observed a Kia passenger car with an occupant still inside the vehicle.

Troopers rescued the driver from the flooded area.

No injuries were reported from this incident. Do not attempt to drive through flooded waters.

Remember to never disobey warning signs or drive around barriers blocking low water crossings. Penalties include a fine of up to $2,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail.

Turn around, don’t drown.