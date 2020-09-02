DPS unit hit as trooper works accident in Salado

A Department of Public Safety trooper received minor injuries when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle while he was working a traffic accident in Salado.

DPS spokesman Bryan Washko said it happened about 9:30 a.m. as the trooper was working an active crash scene with his emergency lights on at the 278 mile marker on I-35.

Washko said a Mazda SUV driven by a 44-year-old Austin man was approaching the crash scene at what was described as an unsafe speed for conditions when the driver lost control and it struck the rear of the DPS unit, causing major damage to both vehicles.

Both the trooper and the driver of the Mazda were injured.

Washko noted that troopers had been working numerous crashes considered to be weather related Wednesday morning and reminded drivers to slow down and use extra caution while driving in inclement weather.