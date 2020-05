MARLIN, Texas – Dr. Darryl Henson has been hired as the Marlin Independent School District’s new superintendent.

Dr. Henson, with his Mother, Father, and brother attending a special board meeting Wednesday night. The district said on social media they are very excited to have Dr. Henson leading the way to excellence.



(Courtesy: Marlin ISD)

Henson previously served at Cedar Hill ISD as Assistant Superintendent of School Leadership.

Source: Marlin ISD