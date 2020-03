WACO, Texas – While the Dr. Pepper Museum is closed, this won’t be in the way of you learning about Waco’s favorite soda!

Everyday at 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. on Facebook Live, the museum will be doing “Virtual Visits”.

You can enjoy a Liquid Lab performance or get a peek of the hidden history of the Dr. Pepper Museum – all from the comfort of your home!