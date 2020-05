WACO, Texas – Starting Thursday, May 7th, the Dr. Pepper Museum will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. during the week, and on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Museum has continued to increase cleaning procedures.

You can help protect other visitors and staff by observing these new guidelines:

– Visitors should wear a mask, if possible

– Social distancing rules and designated waiting areas enforced

– Hands-on features in exhibits are now hands-free

– Card payments preferred