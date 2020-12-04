Drew McIntyre is ready for WWE’s Tribute to the Troops!

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood soldiers had the opportunity to get a sneak peak at the 18th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops on Friday morning.

The soldiers will be part of the virtual audience, which will take place in the WWE ThunderDome.

This event will air on FOX44 this Sunday at 2:00 p.m. It will feature Drew McIntyre facing off against The Miz.

“To actually just have two minutes to talk to the superstars was a really cool experience, and just down-to-earth. It was really cool to see that they wanted to actually meet us and talk to us for even two minutes, which is a great experience,” says Fort Hood soldier SPC. Travis Boreni.

FOX44 also got a chance to sit down with WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre for a one-on-one interview. You can view this interview below.