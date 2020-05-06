Drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in McLennan County this Friday

WACO, Texas – The Texas National Guard, in partnership with McLennan County, the City of Waco and the City of Bellmead, will be offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites on Friday, May 8 at two locations.

The City of Waco testing site will be at the Waco Fire Station #5, located at 4515 Bagby Avenue. The City of Bellmead testing site will be at the Bellmead Civic Center, located at 3900 Parrish Street.

Testing will be done by appointment only. You can visit www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400 to register for an appointment. Registration will open on Thursday, May 7.

Participants will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms during registration.

COVID-19 symptoms:

Fever and/or chills

Cough (dry or productive)

Fatigue

Body Aches/Muscle or Joint Pain

Shortness of Breath

Sore Throat

Headache

Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

Nasal Congestion

Loss of Taste and/or Smell

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco