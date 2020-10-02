Drive-thru clinic wants to help ‘Fight the Flu’

As the community continues to navigate through COVID-19 and with the upcoming flu season, doctors at Baylor Scott & White are encouraging the public to get a flu shot.

Doctors stress that getting a flu vaccine can decrease your chances of getting the flu – especially as efforts to fight COVID-19 are ongoing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are similar and include:

• Fever or feeling feverish/chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue (tiredness)

• Sore throat

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Muscle pain or body aches

• Headache

• Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

The CDC notes the flu can cause mild to severe illness, including the above symptoms. COVID-19 symptoms which differ from the flu may include change in or loss of taste or smell.

As the largest not-for-profit in Texas, Baylor Scott & White Health serves communities through awareness, research, education and prevention of many health concerns and diseases, including the seasonal flu and COVID-19.

Baylor Scott & White will offer a number of options this flu season – including drive-thru, curb side, and walk-in clinics for existing patients or by appointment only. For the general public, there are drive-thru flu clinic options at a number of locations in Central Texas, with an upcoming event on October 17th.

Source: Baylor Scott and White