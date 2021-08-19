Drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is offering drive-through community COVID-19 testing.

The test is a PCR, self-administered, shallow nose swab. Results will be available within 48 hours to 72 hours after taking the test. There are 200 tests available per day.

Registration is required – you can register for an appointment at www.mycovidappointment.com or at 1-833-213-0643. To qualify for testing you should be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. PYou are urged to bring your medical insurance card to your appointment.

The expense for the test will be billed to your insurance or to the federal program for the uninsured. Please check with your insurance provider to confirm before scheduling a test – there should be no out of pocket expense. No one will be turned away for not having insurance.

The testing schedule is below:

Monday – Wednesday

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Waco I.S.D. Stadium

Entrance #2 on New Road

1401 S. New Road, Waco, TX 76711

Thursday – Friday

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

McLennan Community College

Community Services

Parking lot M

4601 N. 19th St., Waco, TX 76708

Saturday

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

McLennan Community College

Community Services

Parking lot M

4601 N. 19th St., Waco, TX 76708

Source: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District