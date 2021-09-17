Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic coming to Bell County Expo

BELTON, Texas – Bell County Emergency Management has once again partnered with the Texas Military Department (TMD) to operate a free, drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Bell County Expo.

The clinic will be open this Saturday, September 18, and Sunday, September 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The clinic was designed to offer second doses to those who were first vaccinated at the Expo at the end of August.

Organizers say they will still offer first doses to unvaccinated people. However, those receiving first doses this weekend will be responsible for finding their second doses independently.

Registrations will not be required in advance, as visitors will be registered at the site. Drivers are invited to enter the Expo parking lot through the facility’s east entrance off Loop 121, where they will follow traffic signage directing them to drive-thru lanes.

Source: City of Belton