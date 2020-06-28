Drive thru food bank feeds thousands in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas: The Central Texas Food Bank hosted a drive thru service at Temple College Saturday, with aims to feed over 800 families.

According to Central Texas Food Bank’s marketing executive Paul Gaither, this is one of their biggest events of the year.

“This is one of our big drive thru distributions we started when the pandemic became an issue,” Gaither said. “So many people were thrown out of work and found themselves in situations they don’t find themselves in usually.”

After doing 20 of these events within their service area, which accounts for 21 counties and is roughly twice the size of Massachusetts, they have scheduled another drive thru for Temple College in July.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also hit their supply chain hard.

“Most of our donations generally come from large retailers, manufacturers, distributors, farms, and we’ve seen an 80% decline,” Gaither said. “We’ve had to make that difference up by buying food ourselves, not something we’re used to doing on a huge scale.”

With disruption in the supply chain all over the country, they are constantly in positions they are not used to.

“The Central Texas Food Bank is very accustomed to meeting demand during emergencies like Hurricane Harvey a few years back for example or the Bastrop fires before that,” Gaither said. “But those are isolated incidents geographically which means we can pull food in from other areas of the country.”

With the pandemic hitting the entire country, they have not been afforded the same luxury. Even without being able to import food, they say they actually served less families in June than they did in May.

If the lower numbers means life is getting back to normal, they’ll have to wait and see.

“If the lower numbers we’ve seen in some places are sustained then yeah we see that as good news in that people may be getting back into their jobs, having income and not having to rely on us for their emergency food supplies,” Gaither said.

For more information on how you can contribute to the Central Texas Food Bank, click here.