Drive-thru food distribution coming to Halstead Elementary

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing free healthy and nutritional food on Saturday, June 20th at Halstead Elementary in Copperas Cove. This will be a drive-thru food distribution service.

In order to follow social distancing guidelines, the food distribution will be a ‘no touch’ model. Attendees will not leave their cars. Registration will occur verbally through the car window, and the food will be placed directly in the trunk of the vehicle by volunteers.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.