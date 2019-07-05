Driver arrested after leaving scene of injury accident

Waco police say they tracked down a driver who fled the scene of a crash that sent a woman to the hospital.

Jonathan Delacruz was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of failure to stop and render aid. He was also named in an immigration hold.

Police were called to the crash in the 2100 block of Summer Avenue at 6:00 p.m Wednesday. The female driver of one of the cars was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest for treatment, but the other driver later identified as Delacruz had run away.

Waco police found him a short distance away and took him to the hospital to be checked out, later booking him into the McLennan County Jail.