Driver collides head on with TPD vehicle

Temple,TX A 40-year-old male driver is being treated at Baylor Scott and White after colliding head on with a Temple Police vehicle this morning.

Officer Hassan Enriquez was parked on the shoulder of Airport Road, facing westbound, when the male, who was traveling east on Airport Road, crossed the westbound lanes and hit officer Hassan’s Ford Explorer head on. It is believed the driver fell asleep.

Officers responded to the call around 8:25 a.m. in the 7200 block of Airport Road near Temple Fire Station 8.

The driver was transported for non-life-threatening injuries. Enriquez, who was not transported by EMS, is being evaluated for possible injuries. The crash is under investigation.