GROESBECK, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a crash in the Groesbeck area.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash happened Friday morning, when the driver left the road and struck a tree on Highway 164 W. The driver was taken out of the vehicle by Groesbeck Fire & Rescue.







The Thornton Fire Department, Mart Fire Department, Limestone Medical Center and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office also assisted Groesbeck Fire & Rescue and Texas DPS.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.