The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that involved two patrol cars and a civilian car early Thursday morning.

DPS says a Hyundai slammed into the parked patrol units after taking the entrance ramp onto SH 164 around 12:00 a.m. near HWY 6.

The patrol cars were empty at the time, but their emergency lights were on. The driver of the Hyundai went to Baylor Scott and White in Waco to have an injury treated.

DPS reminds drivers that the Slow Down or Move Over law requires drivers to move over a lane or drop their speed 20 miles per hour below the posted limit when approaching emergency vehicles, law enforcement, tow trucks, utility service vehicles, TxDOT vehicles or other highway construction or maintenance vehicles using visual signals or flashing lights.