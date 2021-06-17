Driver in Wednesday multi-city chase identified, other charges revealed

Authorities have revealed the name of a man who led officers on a chase through south Waco and surrounding areas and that he was also wanted on charges out of Hill County.

Jon Lynn Moses remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday on felony charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

He was also named in warrants for assault with a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Hill County.

He remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday afternoon on bonds totaling $420,000.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at around 2:35 p.m. Wednesday near the corner Primrose Drive and Lasalle Avenue.

Both the the male driver, later identified as Moses, and a woman got out of the vehicle, but the man got back in the vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers took the woman into custody, and pursued the suspect throughout South Waco – into Beverly Hills and Highway 6 – and around Loop 340.

This pursuit ended in Robinson.