Driver killed as pickup rolls over at Madisonville

The Department of Public Safety reports a 54-year-old Mount Pleasant man was killed Wednesday morning when his pickup rolled over multiple times at Madisonville.

A DPS spokesman said it happened at 5:55 a.m. on the I-45 service road as a 2008 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Everett Barnett Agee of Mount Pleasant was northbound.

For an undetermined reason, the pickup left the service road and entered the grassy median, went into a side skid and rolled over multiple times, rolling back across the service road to the other side and came to rest on its top.

Agee was wearing a seatbelt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.