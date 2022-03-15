LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – Lacy Lakeview PD had their hands full Monday afternoon, when a driver led them on a wrong-way chase.

Officers were conducting directed traffic stops on vehicles crossing from the highway to the access road through the grass median – when one of the vehicles decided to evade the stop.

The suspect vehicle went down the improved shoulder of Interstate 35 southbound at a high rate of speed, exited at Meyers Lane, and dangerously passed all the stopped vehicles by driving down the wrong side of the roadway. The vehicle entered on to New Dallas Highway southbound, where officers stopped the pursuit due to the safety hazards it posed to the general public.

A Lacy Lakeview citizen contacted 9-1-1 and notified the department of where to find the vehicle. This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Lacy Lakeview Police Department