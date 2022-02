LUBBOCK,TX- A woman and a child are dead after being hit by a vehicle in Lubbock Friday evening.

TDPS says the two individuals were walking in the roadway shortly after 9pm when they were struck by a driver in a 2008 Chevrolet passenger van near US 84 and CR 1500.

Officers identified the pedestrians as 24-year-old Nikkee Danielle Neel and a six-year-old minor.

Both were killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver, 54-year-old David Shults, was not injured in the crash.