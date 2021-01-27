Driver strikes 12-year-old at Killeen intersection, flees scene

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is seeking a driver who struck a juvenile and fled the scene.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call Tuesday afternoon in reference to a crash involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Chantz Drive and Aspen Drive.

The pedestrian, identified as a 12-year-old juvenile, was transported to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights with minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk on Aspen Drive, when a black Dodge Challenger traveling westbound on Aspen approached the intersection and failed to yield right of way to the pedestrian, striking him. The vehicle fled the scene, failing to provide information.

If anyone has any information about this hit-and-run crash, you can contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.

Source: Killeen Police Department