Driver strikes juvenile on bicycle, flees scene

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Copperas Cove Police are investigating a traffic collision where the driver of a vehicle fled the scene after striking a juvenile on a bicycle.

Police responded to a crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Hill Street and N 17th Street. It was reported a vehicle struck a juvenile riding a bicycle. The vehicle continued after the crash and fled the scene.

The bicycle rider has been treated and released. Witnesses provided a limited description of the vehicle by describing it as a small dark-colored sedan.

This incident is under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222, or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected