Driver strikes juvenile on bicycle, flees scene

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Copperas Cove Police are investigating a traffic collision where the driver of a vehicle fled the scene after striking a juvenile on a bicycle.

Police responded to a crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Hill Street and N 17th Street. It was reported a vehicle struck a juvenile riding a bicycle. The vehicle continued after the crash and fled the scene.

The bicycle rider has been treated and released. Witnesses provided a limited description of the vehicle by describing it as a small dark-colored sedan.

This incident is under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222, or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department