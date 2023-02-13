FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A drug smuggling operation at the Freestone County Jail has come to an end.

On Tuesday, the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office discovered that two women inside the Jail were coordinating with each other – along with a man outside of the Jail – to smuggle illegal contraband into the facility. Warrants for the three individuals were obtained after an investigation.

The two women were already in jail due to drugs, and were now being charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. The search then focused on the man.

On Saturday, the felony warrants on the man involved were executed at a local hotel. The man was taken into custody at this time, and he was discovered to be in possession of approximately 57 grams of methamphetamine – individually packaged to be sold.

The man was charged with:

* Warrant: Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

* Warrant: Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility

* Manufacturing/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 over 4 grams less than 200 grams

Another man was found to be in possession of over one gram of methamphetamine during the execution of the warrant. The second man was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more then 1 gram less then 4 grams.