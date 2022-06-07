TEAGUE, Texas (FOX 44) – Teague Police officers discovered drugs inside of a suspicious vehicle over the weekend.

Officers responded around 6:50 p.m. Saturday to a report of a suspicious vehicle, which had no license plates, and had just left another area business before parking at Teague Auto Parts – located at 877 US-84. Teague Auto Parts was closed at the time of this incident.

Officers confirmed the license plate violation and vehicle description when approaching this location. The vehicle started to leave, but officers were able to stop it before it left the parking lot.

The driver, identified as a Hispanic man, was contacted and an investigation ensued the suspicious vehicle report – and as to why he was at a closed business. He informed officers he was going to see a friend and had traveled from Austin, but stopped at this location to use his GPS.

Officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, which the driver confirmed he had smoked earlier. His license was invalid, leading to the officers detaining him.

The driver and vehicle were subsequently searched for drugs and weapons. Officers found a small amount of black tar heroin, an off-white-colored substance (the driver admitted was heroin laced with fentanyl), several used hypodermic needles, and a burnt spoon with residue and a cotton patch on it.







These items were seized, and the driver was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 (>=1G<4G). He was booked into the Freestone County Jail without incident.

This contraband will be tested at the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab to determine the exact weights and substance for this case.