FAIRFIELD, Texas – Two arrests have been made in a Freestone County drug bust.

A traffic stop was conducted in the Fairfield area early Sunday morning, due to a traffic violation. When the deputy approached the vehicle, a smell of marijuana was coming from inside the car.

A further investigation led to the discovery of over a pound and half of marijuana, separated up for distribution in separate bags. Two handguns, a scale, and a black ski mask were also found – in addition to $2,557 in cash.

After the driver resisted arrest, the deputy eventually handcuffed and arrested him.

The driver and sole passenger in the vehicle were arrested and charged with Manufacturing/Delivery, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Resisting Arrest.