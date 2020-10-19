Drugs, guns seized in Riesel traffic stop

RIESEL, Texas – A traffic stop in Riesel on Monday resulted in some interesting discoveries.

Authorities stopped a car for speeding, which then ran the red light. The car had four men inside, and none of them had a license. The car was then impounded.

During the inventory, numerous items considered to be drug paraphernalia were found – as well as cocaine. Also found was a rifle, a sawed off shotgun and a pistol.

Just as authorities were leaving the scene, Waco officers ended a pursuit just past a CEFCO. No injuries have been reported, and charges are pending.

Riesel PD was assisted by McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Mart Police Department, the Waco Police Department and the local Game Warden.

Source: Riesel Police Department