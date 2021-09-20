Drugs seized in Bosque County criminal investigation

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – Bosque County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a search warrant Monday at 143 County Road 1812 in Laguna Park.

The warrant was a result of an over four-month investigation into suspected narcotics trafficking from this location.

During the search of the residence, investigators found heroin, LSD, methamphetimine, as well as illegally-acquired prescription medications including morphine, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia including scales and packaging materials – indicative of narcotics trafficking.

An arrest warrant will be issued for Sherrian Morris, the resident of this location. Morris is currently in custody at the Hill County Sheriff’s Office for other narcotics-related charges.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office