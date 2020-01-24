Drugs seized, one arrested in raid near Mexia

One man was arrested and what was described as a substantial quantity of drugs were seized in a Thursday morning raid on a home west of Mexia in Limestone County.

Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson said that his deputies assisted by members of the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team conducted a ” high risk” narcotics search warrant at a home on Limestone County Road 470 between Mexia and Mexia Lake.

The drugs were identified as methamphetamine.

Two people were initially taken into custody, with 39-year-old Heath Earl Hendley of Mexia taken to the Limestone County Jail on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance with his bond set at $25,000.

Sheriff Wilson said the raid was part of an ongoing investigation and voiced appreciation to Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner and noted that they were also assisted by the Department of Public Safety CID unit, Precinct 3 Constable Glenn Shoemaker and K-9 “Teddy” in the search of the home.