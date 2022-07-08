TEXAS (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has confirmed ten cases of monkeypox within its Temple District.

On Friday, the DSHS says it and local health departments are investigating cases of monkeypox which are part of an international outbreak. The disease can cause a serious skin rash, and it appears to be spreading through direct contact with the skin or saliva of an infected person.

The DSHS says most cases, so far, have been among men who have sex with men – so this population should be especially aware of the situation, and should take precautions to avoid direct contact with anyone with a rash. Anyone who develops a rash should avoid direct contact with other people and contact their health care provider as soon as possible for next steps.

Public Health Region 7 is one of eight public health regions of the Department of State Health Services, the state governmental agency responsible for bringing comprehensive public health services to the citizens of Texas. Public Health Region 7 serves a 30 county area in Central Texas.

The counties in the Temple District are – Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Bosque, Brazos, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Coryell, Falls, Fayette, Freestone, Grimes, Hamilton, Hays, Hill, Lampasas, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Llano, Madison, McLennan, Milam, Mills, Robertson, San Saba, Travis, Washington, and Williamson.