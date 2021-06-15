Dugout facility burglarized, vandalized

TEMPLE, Texas – When Jeffrey Alley came back from a baseball tournament in the Metroplex last weekend, he did not expect to see a pile of glass from a broken window outside his beloved “Dugout” hitting complex.

“I was flabbergasted when I got the call that said, ‘Hey, someone broke into your facility,'” Alley said. “I was amazed, because we’ve been here almost five years, and nothing like this ever happened.”

It seems whoever did this was just looking to cause damage – as they hardly stole anything.

“Kids threw some rocks and busted our window, kicked in our store door,” Alley said. “It’s going to run us about $800 to $1,000 to get everything fixed.”

The vandals also added some graffiti on the side of the building, but only walked out with two Marucci sweatshirts, leaving alone the rest of the club store – which houses thousands of dollars worth of baseball equipment.

Since posting about the incident, the Dugout has received prayers and donations from people on Facebook hoping to bring justice to Alley and his coaches.

“The fact that there’s that many comments and people willing to help us makes me very happy,” Alley said. “I feel blessed that we have the community behind our back like that.”

Alley’s experience as a probation officer tells him this may not be the end of the story.

“My fear is it was one or two guys that broke in here, realized they couldn’t carry everything, so now they’re planning a bigger crew to come back in and get it,” Alley said.

For donations, you can reach out to The Dugout on Facebook.