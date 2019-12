HUBBARD, Texas – You’ll never know who you’ll run into in Central Texas!

A Hill County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped at the Hubbard Cefco on his way into work Thursday evening to fuel up.

This is when actor John Schneider from The Dukes of Hazzard pulled in behind him in the General Lee car! The actor was nice enough to pose for a photo with the deputy.

Source: Hill County Sheriff’s Office