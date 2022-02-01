COPPERAS COVE, Texas – A pickup truck and a dump truck are involved in a fiery crash in the Copperas Cove area.

The Copperas Cove Police Department tells FOX 44 News that the accident occurred on Tuesday morning, and involved a black pickup truck and a dump truck. It was reported the dump truck was traveling west in the 2200 block of W U.S. Highway 190, when it struck a pickup truck turning east on the highway from Big Divide Road.

The dump truck also struck a light pole, resulting in the dump truck catching fire. The driver of the dump truck was able to exit his vehicle prior to officers or firefighters arriving on scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and the outcome of this investigation will determine what charges will be filed, if any. The driver of the black pickup truck was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department